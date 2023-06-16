Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 308,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

