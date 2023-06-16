Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

