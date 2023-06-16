900 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.