Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.