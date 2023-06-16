Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.