Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.0 %

CBRL stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

