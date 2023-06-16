Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

