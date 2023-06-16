Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.
Insider Transactions at Block
Block Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.21 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.