5,880 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $55.59 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

