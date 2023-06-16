Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSD opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $91.79.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.