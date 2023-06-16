Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after buying an additional 668,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4,264.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $25.57 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $889.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

