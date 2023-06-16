Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

