Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,499 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,181,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

SEA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

