Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

