Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $425,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

