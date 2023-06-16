5,027 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
