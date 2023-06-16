9,549 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
