Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VGLT stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

