3,525 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

