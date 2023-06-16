Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

