Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

