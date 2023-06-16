Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New $338,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,855,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

