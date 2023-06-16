Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $487,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

