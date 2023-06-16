Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $487,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

