Rebalance LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 262,968 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 318,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1239 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

