Rebalance LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

