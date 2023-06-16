237,726 Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Priority Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $79,225.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,451.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,386 shares of company stock worth $179,975. 77.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.70 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

