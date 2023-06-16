Rebalance LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.