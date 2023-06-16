18,715 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Acquired by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Rebalance LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

EEMS stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $408.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

