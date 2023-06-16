Rebalance LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,041.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 283,565 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

