Rebalance LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $63.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

