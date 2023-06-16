Rebalance LLC Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Natixis grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 74,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

