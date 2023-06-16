16,778 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

