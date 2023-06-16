Rebalance LLC Purchases New Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

BP Stock Up 0.9 %

BP stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.