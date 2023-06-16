Rebalance LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Rebalance LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 302,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

