1,083 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $319.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $319.70.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

