Rebalance LLC Invests $199,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $325.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.