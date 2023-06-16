Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 4.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

