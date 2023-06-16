Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises 3.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,454,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

