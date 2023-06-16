Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $303,039.55 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT stock opened at $356.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.57 and a 200 day moving average of $329.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
