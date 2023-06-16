2,985 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Purchased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 485,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

