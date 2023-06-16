Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 4.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

