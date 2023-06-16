Kalos Management Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 98,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.