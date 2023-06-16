Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

