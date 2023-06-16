Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FBRT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

