Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
