566 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $293.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

