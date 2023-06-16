Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $349.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $350.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

