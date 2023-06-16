Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

