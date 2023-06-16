Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYE stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.