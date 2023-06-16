Kalos Management Inc. Sells 9,105 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

